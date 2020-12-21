Ohio State Offensive Line Commit Named First Team All-American

Jackson is rated as the best interior offensive lineman in the country and has been named to SI All-American's inaugural All-American team.

Ohio State knew when they signed offensive guard Donovan Jackson out of Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas that they were getting one of the truly elite linemen in the country.

OSU Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni referred to it as a "business decision" and head coach Ryan Day said he was so excited when Jackson committed that he nearly fell out of his chair.

On Monday afternoon, SI All-American announced that Jackson earned First-Team All-American honors this fall.

Jackson had 32 offers from the best programs across the country this year, as he was rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in all of high school football and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas. Assuming that Wyatt Davis will go to the NFL after this season is over (he already opted out and opted back in for 2020), Jackson should absolutely get a chance to compete for a job next year.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Jackson boasts the power, quickness and disposition to see the field early in Columbus. Could begin a career at guard before shifting outside to tackle upon cleaning up pass protection. Potential multi-year starter and future NFL draft pick when all is said and done.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JACKSON

One of the top prospects in America regardless of position, Jackson is a menacing offensive lineman with balanced traits. He has the length and athleticism to hold his own on the edge along with the grit and pure power to clear running lanes. Polished footwork and a great motor make him project as one of the safer bets in the trenches.

