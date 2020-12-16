Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Denzel Burke

A threat both on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball, Denzel Burke signs with Ohio State as a defensive back.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back DENZEL BURKE.

BURKE PROFILE

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

High School: Saguaro

Height: 6-0

Weight: 189

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Verbal Commitment Date: May 24, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Corey Dennis

ESPN: 4-star - No. 268 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 192 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 222 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 146 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Fluid, fast and quick, Burke plays for powerhouse Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and has played against some top competition, though he had to sit out five games due to transferring from Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep. He is a deep threat as a receiver and competes at the point of attack when asked to block. His agility, foot quickness and athleticism also make him a very good cover corner, where it would not be surprising to see him playing at the next level.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON BURKE

Few P5 prospects could legitimately contend at wide receiver, corner or safety, but Burke is on that list. With quick feet, great change of direction and redirect ability to go along with oily hips to transition in space, true corner traits. Burke has plus speed to stay in phase with receivers vertically, plus his ball skills from his experience as a receiver show up when he challenges catch points.

