LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to sign arguably their best recruiting class ever, perhaps the No. 1 class in America for the first time.

Welcome to National Signing Day 2020!

It's a huge week for Ohio State football, both for the current iteration of the program and for its immediate future. The Buckeyes are preparing to play Northwestern on Saturday as they attempt to win a fourth consecutive conference championship, which has never been done before in this storied league.

And while the job of the coaching staff is to develop the talent they have each year to become the best they can be, winning conference championships and competing for national titles starts on the recruiting trail.

According to our recruiting arm at Sports Illustrated, Ohio State will likely sign the best recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2021.

It's no surprise that the Buckeyes have excelled while this senior class has been on the field. They've posted a 43-4 record during their time and have a chance to finish their careers on a special note. And while they've developed talent quite well, Ohio State currently has more former 5-star players on its roster than the rest of the Big Ten does combined.

Translation: recruiting matters A LOT, which means today feels like Christmas Day as Ohio State fans officially meet their potential stars of the future.

All in all, the Buckeyes have received 21 verbal commitments from some of the best high school football players in America (and in one case, Australia). 14 of those young men are expected to early enroll in January, while the other 7 will begin their Buckeye careers in June. All 21 are expected to sign their National Letters of Intent during this limited signing period, Dec. 16-18, 2020.

We will update our timeline throughout the day and introduce you to each of the newest members of the Ohio State Football Team as their letters are sent into the school.

Ryan Day is expected to hold a press conference at approximately 2:30 p.m., during which time he can publicly address the players that have officially signed their LOI's for the first time. Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs and Assistant AD for Player Personnel Mark Pantoni will be available between 3-4 p.m.

-----

You may also like:

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook