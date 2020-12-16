Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jakailin Johnson

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jakailin Johnson

Jakailin Johnson joins the Ohio State Buckeyes after dozens of offers from across the country.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JAKAILIN JOHNSON.

JOHNSON PROFILE

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO
High School: DeSmet

Height: 6-1
Weight: 175

2019 Stats: Defensively he had 42 total tackles with 31 solo, and 7 interceptions. Offensively, he had 7 touchdowns and 326 total receiving yards.

Offers: Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgi, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Western Michigan

Verbal Commitment Date: March 15, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Brian Hartline

SI99 Rank: No. 79 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 85 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 47 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 69 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 44 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Johnson has solid length and flashes some higher-end instincts and technique in his game. He’s most comfortable as a squat defender in soft-man concepts, where he can use his foot quickness and savvy to make plays. While he must develop more strength, Johnson fits best as a good field or nickel/slot corner at the next level.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JOHNSON

Johnson is long with physicality, inside-out traits and well above average instincts and technique along the way, all on a great frame. Confident at the line of scrimmage, he uses his hands well early in the rep, with leverage discipline and rock solid speed down the field. The ball skills check out here, too.

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

