The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive lineman ZEN MICHALSKI.

MICHALSKI PROFILE

Hometown: Floyd Knobs, IN

High School: Floyd Central

Height: 6-6

Weight: 288

Offers: Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Southern Illinois Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, Western Michigan

Verbal Commitment Date: October 3, 2020

Recruited By: Greg Studrawa

Composite: 4-star - No. 333 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 209 Overall

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON MICHALSKI

Michalski is a physical specimen with a near dream frame at 6-6, 290 or so -- he makes the most of it. Extremely light on his feet, he is quite comfortable on the move relative to his size but can content at the contact point like a Big Ten trenchman should. His active feet and reaction quickness can make up for a lack of mass and advanced technique.

