Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Offensive Lineman Zen Michalski
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive lineman ZEN MICHALSKI.
MICHALSKI PROFILE
Hometown: Floyd Knobs, IN
High School: Floyd Central
Height: 6-6
Weight: 288
Offers: Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Southern Illinois Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, Western Michigan
Verbal Commitment Date: October 3, 2020
Recruited By: Greg Studrawa
Composite: 4-star - No. 333 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 209 Overall
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON MICHALSKI
Michalski is a physical specimen with a near dream frame at 6-6, 290 or so -- he makes the most of it. Extremely light on his feet, he is quite comfortable on the move relative to his size but can content at the contact point like a Big Ten trenchman should. His active feet and reaction quickness can make up for a lack of mass and advanced technique.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
