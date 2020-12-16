NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Punter Jesse Mirco

Jesse Mirco is officially traveling all the way from Australia to wear the Scarlet and Gray uniform and punt for the Buckeyes.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed punter JESSE MIRCO.

MIRCO PROFILE

Hometown: Australia, AUST
High School: ProKick Australia

Height: 6-3
Weight: 200

Offers: Ohio State

Verbal Commitment Date: May 6, 2020

Recruited By: Matt Barnes

Composite: 3-star - No. 1,968 Overall

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON MIRCO

Like going to Florida for speed, Texas for tailbacks of Cali for quarterbacks, punters are becoming synonymous with Australian imports. Factor in the maturity of bringing in a player already in his 20s along with Micro's ability to utilize classic punts or rugby style kicks and it gives OSU some special teams options.

