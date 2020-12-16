Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Punter Jesse Mirco
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed punter JESSE MIRCO.
MIRCO PROFILE
Hometown: Australia, AUST
High School: ProKick Australia
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Offers: Ohio State
Verbal Commitment Date: May 6, 2020
Recruited By: Matt Barnes
Composite: 3-star - No. 1,968 Overall
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON MIRCO
Like going to Florida for speed, Texas for tailbacks of Cali for quarterbacks, punters are becoming synonymous with Australian imports. Factor in the maturity of bringing in a player already in his 20s along with Micro's ability to utilize classic punts or rugby style kicks and it gives OSU some special teams options.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
