Zak Herbstreit, Son Kirk Herbstreit, Commits to Buckeyes

Zak Herbstreit earns a preferred walk-on offer from coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit has made an incredibly successful career out of being ESPN's lead college football analyst. But he still remembers his time in Columbus fondly and is a proud Ohio State alum

Now he's got another reason to be a Buckeye fan.

Kirk's son Zak, who is a tight end out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, is not ranked by any of the major recruiting outlets. But he earned First Team All-Region recognition.

Zak joins his older brothers, twins Jake and Tye, as walk-ons as powerhouse programs across the country. Jake and Tye play for the Clemson Tigers and are in their redshirt freshmen seasons. Neither of Zak's older brothers received PWO offers from the Buckeyes.

