Ohio State grabs another former Alabama defender in the portal

The commits for Ohio State are starting to rack up in the portal. While the Buckeyes have not been able to totally replace the 30 players who opted to hop in the portal, they are starting to build a great foundation, along with adding a much-needed specialist.

With some other good news on the offensive line, Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery, and Austin Siereveld are all returning to their starting spots next season. On defense, the buildup of the interior line, along with edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr. returning for another year have given the Buckeyes key pieces at positions of need.

The most recent addition on defense is not on the line, though; he is in the secondary.

Former Alabama defensive back Cameron Calhoun has committed to play for Ohio State. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Calhoun spent this past season with the Tide, while in 2024, he was a Utah Ute.

Calhoun committed to play for Michigan out of high school. As a true freshman, he redshirted after playing just two games, then hit the portal to play for Utah.

2024 was Calhoun’s first time starting; he showed out with 21 total tackles, an interception, and nine passes defended. After last year, he entered the portal where he was ranked as a four-star transfer and the 12th-best cornerback in the portal, according to On3.

Calhoun did take a step back this past year for Alabama, where he did not get much playing time, just 51 snaps in total, and Ohio State will be the fourth team Calhoun has played for in the past four years.

He is now the third player Ohio State has added in the secondary, along with safeties Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr. It was important for Ohio State to add some players at these positions with departures from DB Bryce West, Aaron Scott jr, and safety Faheem Delane.

Calhoun is originally an Ohio native, coming from Cincinnati and Winton Woods High School, where he played with current OSU corner Jermaine Mathews Jr.

He also committed to play for Michigan on November 26th, 2022, when he was on an Ohio State visit. It seems it took Calhoun just a bit longer than most to find where his original home may have been, in Columbus.

Calhoun is ranked as the 26th-best cornerback in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, adding to a cornerback room that needs some depth.