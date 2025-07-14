Ohio State, Ryan Day Receive Big Recruiting News on Elite RB
As we head into the dog days of the summer, the 2026 recruiting trail continues to heat up for the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday that 2026 five-star running back Derrek Cooper is down to five schools, with the Buckeyes being in the mix for the young talent.
Cooper is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Florida, as well as the No. 30 recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. standout is coming off an impressive junior season at Chaminade-Madonna High School, rushing for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries while also seeing time on defense as a linebacker and safety. His efforts were recognized in earlier this year, as Cooper landed a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game.
Despite the loads of talent in Day's 2026 recruiting class, the group features only one running back commit in four-star Favour Akih. If the Buckeyes were able to land Cooper, he would become the third five-star prospect for Day in the 2026 cycle, alongside wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford.
However, Ohio State will have to battle against the Miami Hurricanes for the Florida product. 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia gave Cooper an crystal ball prediction to land with head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
Cooper is scheduled to announce his commitment on Jul. 20, when he will choose between Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Georgia and Florida State.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: The Sleeper Big Ten Foe That Could Challenge the Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked to Surprising Trade to AFC Team
MORE: Time to Admit Ohio State Has a Recruiting Problem With No End in Sight
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Already Hit With NFL 'Bust' Label
MORE: Underrated Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Receives Head-Turning Ranking