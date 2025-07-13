The Sleeper Big Ten Foe That Could Challenge the Ohio State Buckeyes
Last year, the Ohio State Buckeyes did not face a whole lot of competition. They were just that good. Even still, they lost a couple of games during the regular season before embarking on a thoroughly dominant College Football Playoff run to a national championship victory.
However, Ohio State isn't quite as impressive on paper heading into 2025, which means that the Buckeyes will probably be a bit more vulnerable this time around. And while Penn State, Oregon and Michigan are the Big Ten foes most are discussing as threats to Ryan Day's squad, a sleeper team may emerge to challenge Ohio State this year.
In 2024, the Indiana Hoosiers were the upstart club that had a meteoric rise in the conference, and Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors feels that the Illinois Fighting Illini could play that role in 2025.
"Illinois is my answer," Anders wrote. "There's a lot of momentum with that program right now entering year five under Bret Bielema, fresh off a 10-3 season and a memorable win in the Citrus Bowl over South Carolina. It was the Fighting Illini's first 10-win campaign in 23 years. Not only is wind in their sails, but the Illlini also return starting quarterback Luke Altmyer, their best pass rusher in Gabe Jacas and leading tackler in Matthew Bailey. And talk about one of the easiest schedules in the Big Ten, Illinois doesn't play Penn State, Oregon or Michigan in 2025. Outside of a home game with Ohio State, the Illini's toughest matchup is probably at Indiana on Sept. 20 or at Washington on Oct. 25."
The Buckeyes took care of Indiana pretty easily last season, but that game was in Columbus, and again, Ohio State was absolutely loaded. Day and Co. will be facing Illinois on the road this time, and the talent gap between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Illini may not be as signfiicant as you think.
Anders added that Illinois may even have a shot of making an appearance in the College Football Playoff, which no one can rule out based on what the Hoosiers did last year.
The Big Ten keeps on getting tougher and tougher, which is obviously taxing for Ohio State.
