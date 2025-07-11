Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Already Hit With NFL 'Bust' Label
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star J.K. Dobbins has not exactly had an easy road in the NFL, as he has dealt with a myriad of injuries that have prevented him from reaching his true potential.
Last year, however, Dobbins was able to play in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. It was the most productive campaign of his career, and it led to him signing with the Denver Broncos in free agency.
However, expectations for Dobbins have been tempered due to his injury history, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has labeled the 26-year-old as the most likely Broncos bust in 2025.
"Dobbins has an extensive injury history and missed another four games in 2024. He's also unlikely to hold an every-down role with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé and rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey also in the RB room," Knox wrote. "Given Sean Payton's tendency to use a backfield committee, it wouldn't be a shock to see Dobbins buried on the depth chart or even with another team by midseason."
Dobbins set Ohio State's single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards during his final year at Columbus in 2019, also leading the Big Ten with 21 touchdowns on the ground. He is also second on the Buckeyes' all-time rushing list.
He obviously has not been nearly as prolific on the professional level, and injuries have certainly played a major role in that.
Dobbins was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
