Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked to Surprising Trade to AFC Team
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains locked in a tight contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, and there does not appear to be any solution in sight.
With training camp just around the corner, things are getting very dicey for the Commanders, which has resulted in trade speculation suddenly surging around McLaurin.
Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated has listed a few potential trade destinations for Washington, and a surprise squad surfaced: the Tennessee Titans.
"The easiest way to get a rookie quarterback up to speed is to surround him with proven commodities, and while the Tennessee Titans made a big splash last offseason by signing Calvin Ridley to a massive contract, they could still use some help in the wide receiver room for No. 1 pick Cam Ward," Kadlick wrote. "McLaurin would immediately raise the floor of Tennessee's offense, and in tandem with Ward would take on the task of a) keeping head coach Brian Callahan off the hot seat and b) bringing the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since 2021."
McLaurin and Ridley would certainly represent one heck of a tandem for the Commanders, and it as Kadlick noted, it would be exactly what Ward needs heading into his rookie campaign.
The question, of course, is whether or not the Titans would be able to extend McLaurin, or whether or not they would even want to.
It's important to keep in mind that McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, which makes a lucrative, long-term contract extension a bit dicey for the two-time Pro Bowler.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024.
The Indianapolis native spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, with his best season coming in his final campaign when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 scores.
