Underrated Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Receives Head-Turning Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes' defense was absolutely loaded last season, paving the way to a national championship victory. Unfortunately, many of their top players departed for the NFL Draft.
There was one key member who opted to stay, however: linebacker Sonny Styles.
Styles flew under the radar in 2024 thanks to the presence of stars like Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams, all of whom were drafted this past April. Being around Caleb Downs — who is still on the roster — and Cody Simon didn't help his case much, either.
However, the converted safety racked up 100 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and five passes defended and played a pivotal role in Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
Now, Styles finally appears to be getting the respective he deserves, as Manny Navarro of The Athletic ranked him the seventh-best player in the Big Ten.
"Who is the best linebacker in the Big Ten? In today’s pass-happy game, you can make the argument that the 6-4, 235-pound former safety has all the ingredients needed to fill the role," Navarro wrote. "The second-team All-Big Ten selection produced 100 tackles, including 10 1/2 for loss and six sacks, and tied for fifth among all Power 4 linebackers with 16 coverage stops last season, according to PFF."
Considering that Styles played safety his first two years in Columbus and didn't move to linebacker until last season, it was a remarkably impressive campaign for the 20-year-old.
Styles will now become the unquestioned veteran leader of the Buckeyes' defense heading into 2025. We'll see if he can further develop.
