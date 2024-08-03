Star Ohio Safety Announces Decision To Join Oregon Ducks Over Buckeyes
In a recruitment that had some twists and turns in recent times, there has finally been an official commitment. Five-star safety Trey McNutt was initially set to announce his commitment on July 19th. Instead, there was an announcement that the No. 2 safety in the 2025 recruiting class pushed the date back to August 3rd.
Leading up to July 19th, the expectation had been that the Oregon Ducks were the front runners, despite Texas A&M reportedly making a late push. After a little more time to think over the decision, the Northeast Ohio product announced on Saturday that he is in fact committing to the Oregon Ducks. McNutt chose the Ducks over the Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans and Florida Gators.
This is a massive get for the new Big Ten school as McNutt becomes the third five-star to commit to the 2025 class. The Ducks now have 15 commitments and prior to this one had the No. 5 ranked class in the country.
This is the second commitment for the Ducks on Saturday after 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams also picked Oregon over Ohio State and several other schools.
As for the Buckeyes, the delay in McNutt's commitment seemed like a potential good sign as if there was some added hope. Ultimately, the same result expected in July just came to fruition at the beginning of August. McNutt's father, Richard McNutt, was a defensive back for the Buckeyes back in 1999-2002. The Shaker Heights star now will go on a different venture in the Big Ten from his father.
Ohio State can turn their attention towards some other five-star prospects who are scheduled to announce their decisions later this month.