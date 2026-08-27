Nation's No. 1 Recruit DJ Jacobs Is Committed to Ohio State. Tennessee Isn't Giving Up

The funny thing about college football recruiting is that "committed" occasionally operates less like a locked door and more like a strongly worded suggestion.

DJ Jacobs has been committed to Ohio State since December. He's the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 1 EDGE, and one of the biggest names in Georgia high school football. Ohio State would like everyone to consider the matter settled, but Tennessee, apparently, has politely declined.

According to Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, Jacobs and his family have not completely closed the door on other programs, with Tennessee continuing to pursue the five-star Blessed Trinity star. The Volunteers' performance this fall could be "pivotal" in their push for Jacobs before December's early signing period.

That is an important distinction: Jacobs has not decommitted from Ohio State, nor is there an indication that a flip is imminent. In fact, his family's priority remains getting him back to Columbus this fall, where Jacobs can continue building relationships with Ohio State's players, coaches and other recruits.

(L-R) DJ and Dawson Jacobs at Tennessee game. | Jacobs family

The Vols, however, are still hanging around and have more than wishful thinking working in their favor. Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner coached Jacobs' father, David, at Georgia, creating a relationship with the family that goes back decades. Tennessee is also recruiting Jacobs' younger brother, Dawson, a highly regarded defensive lineman in the 2028 class.

And if Ohio State needs a reminder that Tennessee can win one of these fights, it doesn't have to look very far back.

Why Tennessee Remains a Threat to Ohio State

This summer, five-star running back David Gabriel Georges chose Tennessee over Ohio State after the Buckeyes had heavily pursued him. Georges is now a centerpiece of Tennessee's 2027 class. Ohio State would presumably prefer this not become repetitive.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor and Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Has Already Beaten Ohio State for a Five-Star

For Jacobs, though, there is plenty of football to play before December arrives. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior helped Blessed Trinity open the season with a 44-0 win over Decatur. Last season, he piled up 102 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks for the Titans.

DJ Jacobs Turns His Attention to Milton

Now this weekend comes another showcase. Blessed Trinity hosts Milton on Friday night, giving Georgia high school football fans another chance to watch one of the country's premier prospects before the recruiting speculation inevitably follows him off the field after the final whistle.

Ohio State has the commitment. Whether that's the same as having Jacobs is the question Rocky Top plans to keep asking.