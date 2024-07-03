Top Recruit Sounds Off On Spurning Ohio State Buckeyes For Alabama
The Ohio State Buckeyes were closing in on edge rusher Justin Hill, a top recruit and a Cincinnati native who seemed destined to play his collegiate football in Columbus.
However, the four-star talent decided to verbally committed to Alabama on Wednesday, which was a shock to the system for Ohio State.
Hill spoke on his decision to choose the Crimson Tide, saying that it was a determination he made in the midnight hour.
"Last night," Hill said when asked when he made his choice, via Mike Dyer of WCPO. "Like genuinely. ... I really made my mind up 100 percent last night."
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge rusher added that he wasn't urged to pick Ohio State by family and friends in spite of growing up in the Buckeyes' backyard.
"I grew up being an Ohio State fan," Hill said. "I've got family here that are Ohio State fans, they want me to go to Ohio State. But they love me. ... They don't care where I'm going to go. They just know it's great for me and they want the best for me."
Jeremy Birmingham of Ohio State Rivals notes that Hill has been a "top priority" of the Buckeyes for two years, so seeing him walk to Alabama stings.
As for the chances of Hill backing out of his commitment to 'Bama and ultimately joining Ohio State before signing day? You probably shouldn't count on it.
Birmingham mentions that Hill has family in Alabama and that the Buckeyes' defensive scheme may not have been ideal for Hill.
And let's be honest: it's not like Alabama is Penn State (no disrespect to the Nittany Lions). The Crimson Tide have a thoroughly rich history and have won 18 national championships, with a hefty six of them coming since 2009. Yes they are entering a new era for their program without Nick Saban, but the tradition of putting players in the NFL is certainly still a staple for them.
There aren't many schools in the country from which Ohio State faces genuine competition on the recruiting trail, but Alabama is certainly one of them. And at least for now, the Buckeyes fell a little short on Justin Hill.