Texas HC Gives Major Praise To Ohio State Star Ahead of Week 1
There are just five short weeks until the Texas Longhorns come into Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in what will be the marquee matchup in Week 1.
This high-profile game is a rematch of the Cotton Bowl.
There will be so many storylines heading into this game, including both teams' quarterbacks, both teams replacing key talent, what the impact of a win or loss will be, and how Texas is going to stop Jeremiah Smith again.
In the prior-mentioned Cotton Bowl, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns put together a game plan that was centered around limiting No. 4. They didn’t just limit him in that matchup, they took him out of the game. Smith finished the night with just one catch for three yards.
However, because Texas put so much attention on Smith, it allowed Carnell Tate and Emeka Egbuka to have big games for the Buckeyes. Those two combined for 12 catches for 138 yards on the night, with Tate having a game-high 87 yards.
On Thursday, radio host Colin Cowherd asked Sarkisian what the key is to stopping Smith.
“That’s where your attention needs to be (on Smith), but they have really good coaches. He is going to be moving around; he is not going to be lining up at one position all of the time. Ideally, you have multiple people with eyes on him… You better know where No. 4 is at all times.”
Smith is going to have a very unique challenge this season. Everyone in the country is going to start their defensive game plans with him. How to stop No. 4 is the first question that every coach is going to start their week with on Sunday nights.
Jeremiah Smith is a premier talent in college football, and this season, he is going to face everyone’s best effort every single week. It will begin in Week 1 when the Longhorns will know where he is at all times.