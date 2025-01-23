Three Ideal Fits For This Ohio State Wide Receiver In The 2025 NFL Draft
After a fantastic final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, veteran wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is now ready to take the next step in his prolific football career.
In his four seasons with OSU, Egbuka finished his collegiate career with the most receptions in program history at 205, while also accumulating 2,868 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. NFL Draft analysts have raved about the star pass catcher, as he's drawn comparisons to Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Here are the three best landing spots for Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a rough spot heading into the 2025 offseason. After failing to reach the playoffs this season, the former 2021-22 Super Bowl runner-ups may lose star wideout Tee Higgins in free agency. Despite the Bengals having one of the best pass catchers across the league in Ja'marr Chase, quarterback Joe Burrow thrived when having two high-end receivers on the field.
Egbuka could easily be the perfect replacement for Higgins. Head coach Zac Taylor has shown that his offense heavily relies on the pass game. The longtime Buckeye's smooth route-running ability could be great complimentary piece to Chase, as the duo could emulate the Philadelphia Eagles' combination of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Los Angeles Chargers
Despite the Chargers incredible turnaround after one season, it's clear that former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh needs another weapon on offense.
Los Angeles knocked it out of the park with the selection of Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans saw how Harbaugh was able to unlock the quarterback Justin Herbert this season, but the addition of another weapon could take the young quarterback to the next level in 2025.
Green Bay Packers
If Egbuka falls to the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 23, there's no doubt that general manager Brian Gutekunst should pull the trigger on the young pass catcher.
The Packers have tons of perimeter receivers in Christian Watson, Romo Doubs and Jayden Reed in the slot. However, Green Bay has yet to have a true wide receiver one on their roster since Devanta Adams' departure to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Egbuka has the capability of being an 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL. The Ohio State standout could become the first player to reach 1,000 yards in a single since Adams in 2021 if selected by the Packers.