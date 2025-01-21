SI

Emeka Egbuka and Ryan Day Shared a Beautiful Moment After Ohio State’s Win

Ryan Day and Emeka Egbuka share a moment after winning the national championship.
Emeka Egbuka was on an emotional roller coaster during Ohio State's win over Notre Dame in the CFP championship game. The senior had the unfortunate luck of being the first Buckeyes player to fumble the ball in nearly three months. The team hadn't fumbled in so long that Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit discussed how unlikely a fumble was seconds before the fumble occurred.

But then the Buckeyes persevered and Egbuka ended up finishing his career with a championship playing for the coach who recruited him. Pretty cool.

In the immediate aftermath of the win Ryan Day found Egbuka and the two shared a beautiful moment.

Egbuka finished the game with six catches for 64 yards and in the process became Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions with 205. He's also third all-time in receiving yards and tied for seventh in touchdown receptions. All that plus a ring is pretty nice.

