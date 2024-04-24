OU Baseball: Oklahoma Pitching Holds Off Wichita State
Seven pitchers throwing strikes and a three-run third inning was all No. 18-ranked Oklahoma needed Tuesday to take down Wichita State.
The Sooners won their eighth game in a row by beating the Shockers 3-1 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
OU improved to 25-14 while WSU fell to 21-21. At 14-4, OU has a three game lead in the Big 12 standings with four weekends to play, including this weekend’s home series against Texas.
Reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Bryce Madron hit an RBI double to right to score Isaiah Lane, and Easton Carmichael’s two-run single brought home both Madron and John Spikerman — finally back from a wrist injury after missing 14 starts — to put the Sooners up 3-0.
That was enough to hold off the Shockers, who got a solo home run from Jordan Rogers in the fourth inning.
OU was held to just three hits (WSU had five), but seven Sooner pitchers were in control throughout.
Brendan Girton got the start and threw two shutout innings, followed by an inning from Will Carsten, who gave up the home run, and six combined shutout innings from Carter Campbell, Reid Hensley, Carson Atwood, Ryan Lambert and Malachi Witherspoon.
That group combined for 144 pitches, including 92 strikes, with eight strikeouts and four walks (three by Carsten).
OU hosts the Longhorns Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 and Sunday at 2 before hitting the road for a quick trip to Tulsa on Tuesday to face Oral Roberts.