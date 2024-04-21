OU Baseball: Oklahoma Sweeps BYU

All Sooners

The Sooners maintained their grip on first place in the Big 12 with their fourth conference sweep of the season.

Oklahoma outfielder Bryce Madron
Oklahoma outfielder Bryce Madron / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

PROVO, UT — Oklahoma baseball completed the three-game sweep of BYU Saturday in Provo with a 10-7 win to push its win streak to seven straight.

The Sooners have swept four conference series for the first time since the Big 12’s inception in 1996 and sit alone at the top of the Big 12 standings with a 14-4 record in conference play. 

Senior Bryce Madron powered the charge with a career day, hitting two home runs and a double, batting in a career-best seven runs. It was the most RBI for a Sooner since Cale Ellis had seven vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2010. 

The Sooners scored early and often, starting with three runs on four hits at the top of the first. A leadoff double from freshman Jason Walk set up Madron for his first home run of the day on a two-run shot to right center. Redshirt senior Michael Snyder then doubled and fellow senior Anthony Mackenzie doubled him home with a knock to left to make it 3-0 before the Cougars had their first at-bat. 

BYU would plate a pair in the home half of the first on a double to right field. OU would get both runs back at the top of the second, courtesy Madron again. The senior outfielder sent his second two-run home run over the right center wall for his second blast in as many at-bats. It marked the first back-to-back homer game of his career. 

The Cougars would tie the contest at five at the bottom of the second on a run-scoring double and pair of RBI singles. OU starting LHP Grant Stevens would strand a pair with a popup to reduce the damage. 

Oklahoma pushed one across in the fourth via a HBP drawn by Snyder before putting up another crooked number in the fifth, scoring three runs on a Madron bases-clearing double. 

Single runs would be scored in the bottom of the fifth and ninth by the Cougars and the Sooners pushed one across on a wild pitch in the eighth to bring the final score to 10-7. 

The Sooners used six arms in the victory with senior Jett Lodes getting his first win of the season and second of his career in relief, striking out a pair in two scoreless innings while surrendering just one hit. Starting pitcher Stevens went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Relievers James Hitt, Carson Atwood, Jace Miner and Malachi Witherspoon all combined to finish the game with Hitt fanning three and Atwood striking out one. 

At the plate, Madron’s 3-for-4 day led OU while Snyder and freshman Isaiah Lane also registered multi-hit games. 

The Sooners return to L. Dale Mitchell Park for a four-game homestand starting Tuesday vs. Wichita State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. 

