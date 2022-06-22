Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 129

On the College World Series, OU football recruiting latest, Patty Gasso's latest transfer addition, Porter Moser's new staff hire and much more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the last week at the College World Series in Omaha, discuss all the latest in OU football recruiting, react to Patty Gasso's latest transfer addition, touch on the newest hire to Porter Moser's staff and much more. 

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

