CWS Changes Oklahoma-North Carolina Start Time

OMAHA, NE — Sooner Nation, Saturday is expected to be wet.

Wet enough, at least, that organizers of the College World Series have moved the start time of the opening game between Oklahoma and North Carolina up five hours.

Game 1 of the CWS Championship Series was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN, but now first pitch will go off at 2 p.m. The game will still be carried by ESPN.

The Sooners (40-22) are looking for their first national championship in baseball since 1994. The Tar Heels (53-12-1), who finished as runner-up in 2006 and 2007, have never won the CWS.

Sunday's Game 2 is set for 1:30 p.m. on ABC. If neither team sweeps the first two contests, then Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Head coach Skip Johnson led OU here in 2022 and the Sooners made it to the championship series by going 3-0 in bracket play against Notre Dame and Texas A&M, but then lost two in a row to Ole Miss. The Sooners dominated Alabama and Georgia in this year's field by the score of 24-7. North Carolina has defeated Ole Miss and West Virginia by a 23-11 tally.

For OU fans who aren't now arriving too late, The Sooner Club is hosting a happy hour at DJ's Dugout in downtown Omaha near Charles Schwab Field after a formal send-off from the team hotel (Courtyard by Marriott).

Friday's weather in the Omaha area included a brief shower late morning. Saturday calls for a 49 percent chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees, while Sunday also could be sketchy: a 45 percent chance of precipitation and a high of 73 degrees. As of Friday afternoon, Monday's forecast includes a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 76.