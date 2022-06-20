Skip to main content

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma-Notre Dame

View the AllSooners photo gallery from Sunday's College World Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Omaha.
Blake Robertson catch 2
36
Gallery
36 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cade Horton 1
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Silence Notre Dame, Move to 2-0 at College World Series

By Josh Callaway59 seconds ago
Peyton Graham 2
Baseball

COLUMN: Pitching, Hitting, and Of Course Defense Power Oklahoma to CWS Victory

By John E. Hoover2 minutes ago
Cade Horton-helmet
Baseball

COLUMN: Why Cade Horton is the Next Step in Oklahoma's CWS Pitching Plan

By John E. Hoover12 hours ago
Jimmy Crooks home run
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Face Notre Dame in Matchup of Red Hot Teams

By Josh Callaway15 hours ago
Nicklaus-Horton-Crooks
Baseball

Oklahoma Overcoming Challenges Heading Into Notre Dame Collision

By Josh CallawayJun 18, 2022
6-18 Jimmy Crooks
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma C Jimmy Crooks Post-Practice Media Session

By Josh CallawayJun 18, 2022
Trevin Michael
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practice vs. Notre Dame

By John E. HooverJun 18, 2022
6-18 Skip Johnson
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session

By Josh CallawayJun 18, 2022