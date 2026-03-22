Faith Torrez's Perfect 10 not Quite Enough to Lift Oklahoma to SEC Title

Faith Torrez hit a perfect 10 on the balance beam to close out the third rotation, but it wasn't quite enough for Oklahoma to avoid its first loss of the season.

No. 3 Florida came out on top of the SEC Championships on Saturday at Tulsa's BOK Center, edging the top-ranked Sooners 198.175-198.150.

While the meet came down to the final rotation, it was the opening rotation that ultimately cost Oklahoma a chance at its second consecutive SEC title.

The Sooners had four scores of 9.85 or less on the vault to start the event for a 49.325 on the night's first event. The vault score was Oklahoma's lowest of the season. OU came into the event ranked No. 1 nationally in the event.

Lizzy Blessy and Addison Fatta had the Sooners' best scores in the event with 9.9s.

After being in third place following the opening rotation, Oklahoma jumped back into the thick of things with a 49.600 on the uneven bars in the second rotation.

That tied for the Sooners' best score of the season in that event.

Oklahoma was still third after the second rotation but the scores were bunched up, with LSU at 98.975 andf Florida at 98.95, ahead of Oklahoma's 98.925.

The Sooners then catapulted into the lead on the third rotation, the balance beam.

After Fatta started with a 9.875, Keira Wells and freshman Ella Murphy followed with back-to-back 9.925s.

Lily Pederson then scored a 9.85, Elle Mueller a 9.9 before Torrez ended the rotation with her second career 10 on the beam.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Torrez also got a perfect score at the 2024 Seattle Regional. She also had four career perfect 10s in the floor exercise.

After Torrez's perfect score gave Oklahoma. 49.625 on the beam, the Sooners led with a 148.550.

Oklahoma's beam score was its best since Feb. 13 in Gainesville, Fla., when the Sooners beat Florida 198.075-197.575.

FAITH TORREZ IS PERFECT AGAIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TQPEo2iryN — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 22, 2026

But on the final rotation, Oklahoma left a slight window for the Gators at the end of the rotation when Kamila Pawlak, a freshman, had a 9.875 and Mueller a 9.850.

Florida's Selena Harris-Miranda posted a perfect 10 on the bars and Riley McCusker a 9.925 to close the rotation to lift the Gators on top.

Freshman Mackenzie Estep closed out the night with a 9.950 on the floor exercise to tie her season high but it wasn't quite enough to give the Sooners the title.

The Sooners now await their regional assignment. The NCAA bracket will be unveiled Monday.

A pair of SEC schools — LSU and Kentucky — are among the four regional hosts. Oregon State and Arizona State are also hosting regionals April 1-5.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Fort Worth on April 16 and 18.