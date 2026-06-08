Meet the Teams Oklahoma Could Face at the College World Series

The Sooners are headed to Omaha.

Oklahoma defeated Kansas 13-2 on Monday to seal their first trip to the Men’s College World Series since 2022.

The Sooners are 6-1 so far in the NCAA Tournament after losing four conference series in a row to end the regular season, as well as their only game in the SEC Tournament (to LSU). OU won two games apiece against No. 2 Georgia Tech and The Citadel at last week's Atlanta Regional before sweeping the Jayhawks in the Lawrence Super Regional.

Oklahoma will now see a trio of familiar foes in its side of the bracket at the CWS — fellow SEC members No. 7 Alabama, No. 6 Texas and No. 3 Georgia.

The Sooners battled the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns during the regular season, though they didn’t face the Bulldogs, which swept the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

OU hosted Alabama in April and lost two of three games to the Crimson Tide. The Sooners had to play against Texas on the road, and they lost all three contests in Austin.

Oklahoma and Georgia battled one another in the Sooners’ first year in the conference, 2025, and the Bulldogs took two games of three in that series. OU and UGA had never faced off before that series in Athens, and the Sooners defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament later that year.

Here’s a closer look at the three teams on OU’s side of the bracket:

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama infielder Brady Neal slides into third base against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Coach: Rob Vaughn, third season (116-61)

Record: 42-19, 18-12 SEC

College World Series History: The Crimson Tide have finished as national runners up twice (1983, 1997). They have made the CWS five times, most recently doing so in 1999. Alabama has reached the NCAA Tournament 29 times.

Top Hitter: Outfielder Brady Neal leads Alabama with a .330 batting average and a .443 on-base percentage. He has also logged 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Top Pitcher: Junior right-handed pitcher Tyler Fay is Alabama’s usual Game 1 starter, and he leads the Crimson Tide with a 1.06 WHIP. He has also compiled an 11-4 record with a 4.37 ERA in 103 innings.

All-time vs. Oklahoma: The Sooners and Crimson Tide have played 12 games against each other, with Alabama holding an 8-4 advantage in the series. OU and Alabama have never battled in the postseason, though. In addition to April’s series, the teams met in 2025, with the Crimson Tide winning two games of three.

Notable: The Crimson Tide breezed through their home regional that included Oklahoma State, USC Upstate and Alabama State. They then proceeded to sweep St. John’s — a 4-seed that rallied to win the Tallahassee Regional last week — in their home Super Regional. Alabama won series against Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida during its SEC slate.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the tenth inning at Foley Field. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coach: Wes Johnson, third season (137-46)

Record: 51-12, 23-7 SEC

College World Series History: The Bulldogs have made the CWS seven times, winning their lone national title in 1990. Georgia finished as the runner up in 2008, when the Bulldogs lost to Fresno State in the College World Series Championship Series. UGA has reached the NCAA Tournament 18 times.

Top Hitter: Junior catcher Daniel Jackson will likely take home the Golden Spikes Award as college baseball’s best player. He is batting .396 with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs. Jackson has also stolen 26 bases.

Top Pitcher: Right-handed arm Caden Aoki, a USC transfer, earned a spot in the starting rotation late in the season. He leads Georgia qualified pitchers with a 4.04 ERA and a 9-1 record in 78 innings of work.

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All-time vs. Oklahoma: The series between OU and UGA is deadlocked at 2-2, as the teams had never met prior to the 2025 season.

Notable: The Bulldogs lost only one SEC series — to Florida — during the regular season as they ran away with the conference’s regular-season title. Georgia is undefeated at the NCAA Tournament thus far. UGA took down Long Island and Liberty (twice) in the Athens Regional before sweeping No. 14 Mississippi State in the Super Regionals. Georgia leads the nation in home runs with 174.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) reacts after completing the top of the fifth inning against the Oregon Ducks during a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Coach: Jim Schlossnagle, second season (89-27)

Record: 46-13, 19-10 SEC

College World Series History: Texas is third all-time with six national championships. The Longhorns hold the record for most CWS appearances (38), though this year’s trip will be their first since 2022.

Top Hitter: Outfielder Aiden Robbins is batting .342 with a team-high 24 home runs and 64 RBIs. He is also slugging .720 with a .435 on-base percentage. Robbins is one of five Longhorns batting over .300.

Top Pitcher: Dylan Volantis is among the nation’s best arms. He boasts a 2.03 ERA to go along with his impressive 10-1 record. Volantis has started 15 times this year, combining for 88 ⅔ innings pitched.

All-time vs. Oklahoma: As Red River rivals, the Sooners and Longhorns have a deep history against one another and have battled 235 times. Texas has dominated the all-time series with a 163-70-2 record. OU has won just once in the last seven meetings between the rivals.

Notable: The Longhorns have yet to lose in the postseason. They made light work of UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton State and Holy Cross in their home regional last week, and they swept Oregon in Super Regionals. Texas lost only one series — to Texas A&M — during the regular season.