Brent Venables Believes Oklahoma's 'Basics' Will Swing the Sooners to More Wins

TAMPA — Oklahoma's jump from 2024 to 2025 was rightfully praised. Despite the success, the Sooners were still chosen to finish seventh among their conference foes. Some of that comes down to OU’s schedule, which gives voters pause.

Still, Venables remains optimistic that he returns a good team in 2026. The mission is to improve upon the "good" moniker in order to become a great team.

The fifth-year head coach is even looking into the Sooners' three losses from a year ago to find the catalyst for greatness. Specifically, Oklahoma's loss in the College Football Playoff game against Alabama.

"There’s a confidence piece to it that when we put it together, there’s no limits on what we can accomplish through defeat and through losing," Venables said. "You find out a lot about yourself, and I think it makes you hungry and a little bit pissed off."

Oklahoma Brent Venables | SEC

After jumping to a 17-0 lead, OU watched its momentum crumble in the span of a few plays towards the end of the second half.

A dropped deep ball here, a dropped punt there preceded an awful decision that led to a pick-six. Simple mistakes that ultimately led to Oklahoma's season ending on its own field.

"What were the self-inflicted (mistakes). Alabama’s a talented staff and football team and roster, but where did we fall short in things that we can control? How do you get better from that and try to avoid it next time? At the end of the day, it’s just the basics.

"Catching a snap, hitting the ball flush, recognizing the safety rotation and what to do with the football, that’s what you have to do to win," Venables added.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | SEC

Venables is correct in his indentification of simple mistakes that lead to losses. He also recognized that those simple things also helped Oklahoma win games a year ago. The key is finding more consistency to put the Sooners on a higher plane.

"The basics are what won for us and are also how we fell short," he said.

As always, Venables simplifies the game. Essays and documentaries often serve to elevate coaches, personalities or past great teams, reinforcing the idea that winning comes from a complicated formula. That's not how Venables sees it.

"It’s not overly complicated as you think it is. Sometimes you think it’s the coach or the roster or all these big things, but in reality, most of the time it’s not.

"At the end of the day, it’s just the basics. That's what you have to do to win," Venables added.

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