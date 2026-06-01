Oklahoma Completes Rally as Sooners Defeat No. 2 Georgia Tech, Advance to Supers

Oklahoma got into a deep hole in its regional final game against No. 2 Georgia Tech on Monday.

But the Sooners were able to escape it.

OU scored five unanswered runs, capped off by a Dayton Tockey walk-off home run in the 10th inning, to defeat the Yellow Jackets 8-7 and advance to Super Regionals for the first time since 2022. Oklahoma will battle No. 15 Kansas next weekend with a trip to the Men’s College World Series on the line.

The Sooners’ bats were hot in the first inning.

Deiten Lachance drove Camden Johnson and himself in on a two-run home run on the third OU at-bat of the game. Later that inning, Dasan Harris got Jaxon Willits across on an RBI single to give the Sooners an early 3-0 lead.

Final Box Score | OU Stats

After that, though, Oklahoma’s offense stalled. The Sooners went scoreless for five innings in a row and mustered only one hit during that stretch.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, started out slow and finally found its rhythm later in the game.

The Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Drew Burress hit a two-run home run to cut OU’s lead to one. Two innings later, Parker Brosius and Caleb Daniel hit back-to-back solo home runs to give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game — one it never surrendered.

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In the sixth, the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to four runs, as they crossed the plate three times on three hits and an error.

Oklahoma, however, didn't go away.

The Sooners scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh before cutting the deficit to one on a Kyle Branch fielder's choice in the eighth. And in the ninth, Willits drove in Johnson on a single to tie the game. Willits made it to third base later in the inning, but Harris struck out to send the game to extras.

Georgia Tech went down in order in the 10th before Tockey hit his solo home run to send the Sooners to the next round.

Jackson Cleveland earned the win for Oklahoma. He entered the game in the seventh inning and allowed zero runs on four hits over 3 ⅔ innings of work.

The Sooners started the Atlanta Regional 1-0 with a win against The Citadel, but they lost to Georgia Tech that evening. OU won an elimination game against The Citadel on Sunday before defeating the Yellow Jackets later in the day to force Monday’s winner-take-all regional final game.

Oklahoma will now head to Lawrence to battle Kansas, an old Big 12 foe, in the Super Regionals. The Jayhawks swept the Lawrence Regional, which included Arkansas, Missouri State and Northeastern.

Georgia Tech finishes the year 50-11 after its loss. Both of the NCAA Tournament’s top-two seeds — UCLA and GT — were eliminated in the regional round.