Oklahoma 1B Blake Robertson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

A JUCO transfer, Robertson hit .338 this season and played a vital role in the Sooners offense becoming one of the best in the country in 2022.

An incredible season gets rewarded.

After transferring in from Cowley College in the JUCO ranks and immediately becoming a key piece of the Oklahoma offense, OU first baseman Blake Robertson was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

Robertson, who solidified himself as the Sooners 3-hole hitter, hit .338 this season with 22 doubles and 61 walks - which is second most in the country.

In Big 12 play, Robertson got on-base at an absurd clip of .544 while also hitting .362 with 15 doubles and 34 walks.

His 35-game on-base streak this year was the longest by any player in the Big 12 throughout the season.

In addition to Robertson’s naming of Newcomer of the Year, a plethora of other Oklahoma players took home all-Big 12 selections.

Starting pitcher Jake Bennett and shortstop Peyton Graham each earned All-Big 12 first team selections.

Robertson, relief pitcher Trevin Michael and center fielder Tanner Tredaway picked up second team honors with catcher Jimmy Crooks earning an honorable mention.

Third baseman Wallace Clark, second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and infielder/pitcher Cade Horton also picked up some hardware as all-freshman team selections.

As the No. 3 seed, Oklahoma will return to action on Wednesday night in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 6 seed West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. 

