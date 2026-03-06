Oklahoma Adjusts Weekend Schedule Against Santa Clara Due to Severe Weather

The threat of severe weather has forced Oklahoma to cancel its Friday baseball contest against Santa Clara, OU announced on Friday.

The game will not be made up, shifting the originally scheduled four-game series to a three-game set.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday’s game can exchange their tickets for any remaining non-conference game or reach out to the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424 or by email at outickets@ou.edu for more information.

Saturday’s contest will begin at 2 p.m., and the series finale on Sunday will start at 1 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

OU opened the series on Thursday with a 2-1 victory.

Brendan Brock drove in the game-winning run in the sixth inning to help the Sooners notch the victory.

Oklahoma ace Cam Johnson started the game, and he struck out seven batters and allowed one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

From there, the bullpen allowed three hits and struck out four more, including a strikeout by closer Jackson Cleveland in the ninth.

Oklahoma improved to 12-2 on the year with the win.

Through four starts, Johnson has a 2.11 ERA. He’s fanned 32 batters while allowing just five walks.

Starter LJ Mercurius leads the team with a 0.52 ERA in his three starts. He’s fired 28 strikeouts while allowing six walks and one earned run.

Cord Rager has a 1.80 ERA through three starts, and he’s allowed just three runs on eight hits this year with 19 strikeouts and four walks.

OU rolled through the Shriners Children’s College Showdown to open the season, picking up a trio of impressive victories against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Skip Johnson’s team then swept aside New Mexico State and Coppin State before splitting two mid-week contests with Arizona State.

The Sooners took two of three off of Gonzaga last weekend, and then OU threw eight pitchers in a combined shutout of Dallas Baptist at Kimrey Family Stadium on Tuesday night.

After closing the weekend against Santa Clara, Johnson’s team will have one final tune-up against UT Arlington before welcoming in Texas A&M to start SEC play.

Following the series with the Aggies, OU will finally hit the road again to take on Southeastern Louisiana in a mid-week game before taking on defending champion LSU from March 19-21.