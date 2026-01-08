Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Jan. 8
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have entered West Coast Conference play, and all signs point to them once again dominating the conference. They're 4-0 through their first four conference games, but tonight they're set to take on a Santa Clara Broncos team that's also 4-0 in WCC play.
Let's dive into the odds and best bet prediction for tonight's game.
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Santa Clara +15 (-110)
- Gonzaga -15 (-110)
Moneyline
- Santa Clara +800
- Gonzaga -1400
Total
- OVER 166 (-110)
- UNDER 166 (-110)
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 8
- Game Time: 11:30 pm ET
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Santa Clara Record: 13-4 (4-0 in WCC)
- Gonzaga Record: 16-1 (4-0 in WCC)
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Santa Clara is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 8-2 in Santa Clara's last 10 games
- Santa Clara is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- Gonzaga is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 games vs. Santa Clara
- Gonzaga is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch
- Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs
Graham Ike is averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, serving as one of the most important players on this Gonzaga team. The 6'9 forward can create a ton of tough matchups for opponents, and if he gets hot, the Bulldogs are tough to slow down.
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
Santa Clara is a team that shoots the three-ball and defends the perimeter well, but they have their backs up against the wall whenever they face a team that has size that can dominate the interior. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what Gonzaga is.
The Bulldogs keep the majority of their shots to within two-point range, and now they face a Broncos team that ranks 195th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.95% from down low.
I'll lay the points with Gonzaga in this one.
Pick: Gonzaga -15 (-110) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!