Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Jan. 8

Iain MacMillan

Gonzaga is a massive favorite against Santa Clara on Thursday night.
Gonzaga is a massive favorite against Santa Clara on Thursday night.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have entered West Coast Conference play, and all signs point to them once again dominating the conference. They're 4-0 through their first four conference games, but tonight they're set to take on a Santa Clara Broncos team that's also 4-0 in WCC play.

Let's dive into the odds and best bet prediction for tonight's game.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Santa Clara +15 (-110)
  • Gonzaga -15 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Santa Clara +800
  • Gonzaga -1400

Total

  • OVER 166 (-110)
  • UNDER 166 (-110)

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, January 8
  • Game Time: 11:30 pm ET
  • Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
  • Santa Clara Record: 13-4 (4-0 in WCC)
  • Gonzaga Record: 16-1 (4-0 in WCC)

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • Santa Clara is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games
  • The OVER is 8-2 in Santa Clara's last 10 games
  • Santa Clara is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
  • Gonzaga is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 games vs. Santa Clara
  • Gonzaga is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch

  • Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, serving as one of the most important players on this Gonzaga team. The 6'9 forward can create a ton of tough matchups for opponents, and if he gets hot, the Bulldogs are tough to slow down.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

Santa Clara is a team that shoots the three-ball and defends the perimeter well, but they have their backs up against the wall whenever they face a team that has size that can dominate the interior. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what Gonzaga is.

The Bulldogs keep the majority of their shots to within two-point range, and now they face a Broncos team that ranks 195th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.95% from down low.

I'll lay the points with Gonzaga in this one.

Pick: Gonzaga -15 (-110) via Caesars

Iain MacMillan
