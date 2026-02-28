Oklahoma Pulls Away in Series-Opening Win Over Gonzaga

NORMAN — Oklahoma allowed Gonzaga to stay within striking distance for a while, but in the middle innings of Friday’s game, the Sooners blew the game open.

OU defeated the Bulldogs 14-4 in eight innings to improve to 9-1.

The Sooners’ offense got off to a quick start but sputtered shortly after.

In the first inning, Oklahoma scored six runs on four walks, two hits and a throwing error. Dayton Tockey capped off that frame with a two-run home run, pitting the Bulldogs in a deep hole early.

OU logged only one hit over the next three innings, while Gonzaga scored three runs in the top of the third to cut OU's lead in half.

Finally, in the fourth inning, the Sooners were able to get some insurance, as Tockey drove in two runs on a two-RBI single. One inning later, Oklahoma added four more runs — one from a Deiten Lachance sacrifice fly and three from a Brendan Brock home run to left field.

Oklahoma went scoreless in the seventh inning, but in the eighth, Jaxon Willits and Trey Gambill both logged RBI hits to end the game in mercy-rule fashion.

Though Oklahoma won by 10 runs, Gonzaga logged 11 hits to the Sooners' 10. OU didn't register any errors in the field, while Gonzaga notched two.

Cameron Johnson started the game on the mound for Oklahoma and earned his third win of the young 2026 season. Johnson allowed three runs — all of which were earned — on nine hits in five innings.

The junior left-handed pitcher, though, did not allow any walks or hit any Gonzaga batters, and he struck out seven Bulldogs. Johnson also escaped from multiple tough spots, and he notably got out of a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the fourth.

Trent Collier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief of Johnson, and he didn’t allow any baserunners. Reid Hensley was the final OU pitcher to enter the game, and he gave up one earned run in 1 1/3 innings.

Oklahoma is now 2-1 this week after the Sooners split their midweek series against Arizona State. The Sooners fell 15-3 to the Sun Devils on Tuesday before Willits hit a walk-off double on Wednesday to give Oklahoma a 4-3 win.

The Sooners can clinch a series win over Gonzaga on Saturday. Right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius is slated to start for OU.

The first pitch of Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 2 p.m.