Oklahoma Baseball: Celebrating Can Wait Until the Mission is Accomplished

The Sooners flashed some emotion after qualifying for Omaha and almost did so again after making the championship series, but the real party is for later.

OMAHA — When it was over and the Oklahoma Sooners had clinched their spot in the championship series, there was no over-the-top celebration.

No dogpile on the pitcher’s mound. No Gatorade (or Powerade) baths.

Just a few hugs. A few dozen high-fives. And smiles. Lots of smiles.

The muted scene essentially sent a message to whichever team emerges from Thursday’s Arkansas-Ole Miss rematch: There’s no reason to celebrate yet because this Oklahoma team isn’t done. The mission hasn’t been accomplished.

“It still feels kind of surreal,” said pitcher David Sandlin.

Coach Skip Johnson explained that he was “real emotional” after OU eliminated Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday.

“It might not seem like I am,” Johnson acknowledged.

OU (45-22) will be trying to win its third national championship in school history when the Sooners do take the field on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Monday’s game, if necessary, is also set for 6 p.m.

“Going into the championship series or whatever,” said catcher Jimmy Crooks, “I think we're just going to just stay calm and relaxed and just play our game.”

When OU knocked off No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg Super Regional, the idea that the season-long goal of getting to Omaha had been reached ignited a slightly more demonstrative although still relatively brief celebration. Players dumped a Powerade bucket on Johnson. They jumped around and sprayed each other with water bottles.

But everybody realized that the dogpile only happens at the end. The very end.

“I think those kids are focused,” Johnson said. “I don't know if it's dogpiling or whatever it is. I mean, it's kind of weird sometimes. I don't tell them not to dogpile, I can tell you that.”