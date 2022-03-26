Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Rally to Take Down Baylor With Grand Slams

OU trailed 5-1, but Tanner Tredaway hit a grand slam and Peyton Graham hit another to win it in the ninth.

Down four runs with two out in the eighth inning seems like a grand time to start a rally.

Oklahoma did just that on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchel Park, rallying with a grand slam in the eighth and then finishing it with another in the ninth to beat Baylor 9-5.

Tanner Tredaway erased a 5-1 deficit with a two-out slam off Baylor pitcher Matt Voelker in the eighth, and after the Sooners loaded the bases against Voelker in the ninth, Peyton Graham greeted Hambleton Oliver with a first-pitch grand slam to end it.

The late-inning fireworks were the only hits of the day for both Tredaway and Graham as OU improved to 14-7 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play, while Baylor fell to 11-11 and 0-2.

Baylor got to OU starter David Sandlin single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, then scored twice in the eighth off Jaret Godman.

Ben Abram (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth for his first win of the season.

Cade Horton went 2-for-4, and Diego Muniz was 2-for-3 with the other RBI for the Sooners, who finish the series Sunday at 2 p.m. OU won Friday's opener 5-3.