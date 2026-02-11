What Fueled Audrey Lowry's hot Start to the Season?

NORMAN — There was plenty to like about Audrey Lowry’s freshman season at Oklahoma.

The lefty from Pittsboro, Indiana, was 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 innings last season.

But if the early returns are any indication, Lowry has made a significant stride forward as a sophomore.

Lowry was the Sooners’ workhorse over their opening weekend, throwing 15 of OU’s 24 2/3 innings pitched.

She picked up the victory in all three of the Sooners’ wins, allowing just nine hits and on earned run with six strikeouts and one walk for a 0.47 ERA.

OU coach Patty Gasso said the biggest factor for Lowry’s success was her health.

In her first nine appearances last season, Lowry was 5-0 with 31 strikeouts in 30 innings with a 2.10 ERA.

But a muscle strain interrupted what was shaping up to be a fantastic season.

She wasn’t ineffective — she didn’t allow any runs in her last five appearances and allowed just five hits over those 7 1/3 innings — but she never returned to the key role it looked like she would occupy early in the season.

“She’s strong and she feels great,” Gasso said. “She had a great fall. I felt her really start to step up.”

Lowry said the biggest key to her mental growth from last season is her confidence.

“When you have confidence, you feel like you can do anything,” Lowry said, “and this pitching staff has worked really hard to work together and gain that confidence in each other.”

Lowry doesn’t figure to carry the load like this for the Sooners every weekend.

The staff also includes LSU transfer Sydney Berzon, Ole Miss transfer Miali Guachino, and veteran Kierston Deal as well as freshmen Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache.

But Lowry taking a significant step forward — and remaining healthy — would go a long way toward Gasso’s goal of having a more well-rounded pitching staff than last season when the Sooners had to rely heavily on Sam Landry.

“She’s really smart,” Gasso said of Lowry. “I feel her almost like a professional pitcher, like she’s really growing into that. Crafty, smart, hard worker, everything you want, gracious, humble, will put the ball in anyone’s hands before her, if needed.

“Really proud of who she has become and what she will become. I’m excited about her.”