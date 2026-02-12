Oklahoma's 2027 Non-Conference Game vs. ACC Opponent Moved to Neutral Site

Oklahoma will return to AT&T Stadium.

For the first time since the first collegiate football game at Jerry World, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas the Sooners will play a regular-season game at the stadium when they take on SMU on Sept. 11, 2027.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, but the Mustangs moved a pair of marquee non-conference games to Arlington, the schools announced Thursday.

SMU's 2029 game against LSU will also be played in the stadium.

OU is 6-1-1 all time against the Mustangs, most recently beating SMU 28-11 in 2023 in Norman.

The Sooners have won their last five meetings with the Mustangs. SMU's lone win over Oklahoma came in the 1968 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, a 28-27 Mustangs' win.

Their 1939 meeting in Norman ended in a 7-7 tie.

The teams have not met outside of Norman since 1970.

The Sooners have a strong history at the stadium, going 6-2 there.

Oklahoma has won their last five games at Jerry World, with the most recent coming in the 2020 Cotton Bowl, a 55-20 win over Florida.

The Sooners won the Big 12 Championship Game at the stadium five times, beating Iowa State in 2020, Baylor in 2019, Texas in 2018, TCU in 2017 and Nebraska in 2010.

OU's only losses at the stadium were to Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 4, 2013, and to BYU, 14-13, on Sept. 5, 2009.

That game against the Cougars was the first college football game played at AT&T Stadium.

The Sooners' other non-conference games in 2027 will come at home against Utah State and San Diego State.

Other power-conferfence non-conference games on OU's future schedule include this year's game at Michigan, 2028 at Houston, a 2029-30 home-and-home with Nebraska and a 2035-36 home-and-home with Clemson.

The 2029 game against the Cornhuskers and 2036 game against the Tigers will be played in Norman.

Oklahoma History at AT&T Stadium

2020 Cotton Bowl, 55-20 win over Florida

2020 Big 12 Championship Game, 27-21 win over Iowa State

2019 Big 12 Championship Game, 30-23 win over Baylor

2018 Big 12 Championship Game, 39-27 win over Texas

2017 Big 12 Championship Game, 41-17 win over TCU

2012 Cotton Bowl, 41-13 loss to Texas A&M*

2010 Big 12 Championship Game, 23-20 win over Nebraska

2009: 14-13 loss to BYU

*The game was in January, but concluded the 2012 season