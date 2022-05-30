Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Dominate Texas to Win Big 12 Championship

OU got yet another great start on the mound and used a massive third inning offensively to cruise to the league tournament title.

ARLINGTON, TX – For the first time in nine years, the Big 12 Tournament trophy resides in Norman.

After outlasting Kansas State on Saturday to move to the title game, Oklahoma looked to cap off a perfect week in Arlington against rival Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game on Sunday evening.

The No. 3-seeded Sooners would indeed do it and do it in emphatic fashion, hammering the No. 5-seeded Longhorns 8-1 at Globe Life Field to win their first conference tournament crown since 2013.

Cade Horton got the ball for Oklahoma and was one of the major stories of the day for the Sooners.

Making just his seventh career start, Horton dazzled across 5.1 innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out nine Longhorns.

The lone run off of Horton came in the very first hitting, with Texas slugger Ivan Melendez blasting a solo home run to right center to give UT a quick 1-0 lead.

But, while the Oklahoma offense would have their first six batters retired to start the game, the OU bats would explode in the third.

In an inning Sooners fans may not soon forget, Skip Johnson’s club ripped off eight runs without recording a single out.

The first came on a beautifully executed hit-and-run play, with Kendall Pettis slapping one through the left side to score the running Jackson Nicklaus from second base.



After OU grabbed the lead on Brett Squires being granted home on a balk, John Spikerman would add on with a smoked RBI double down the right field line to make it 3-1.

The red-hot Tanner Tredaway then plated two runs two batters later, singling with the bases loaded to make it a 5-1 game.

The biggest swing then came the very next hitter, with catcher Jimmy Crooks pulverizing a three-run home run to right field to make it 8-1 Sooners.

While the Sooners offense didn't add any more runs after their mammoth third inning - they didn't need to.

After Horton departed in the sixth, left-hander Chazz Martinez entered the ballgame recording the next eight outs without allowing a single hit to send things to the ninth.

There, OU closer Trevin Michael did the job working a scoreless ninth inning to seal the deal on the victory.

The win moves Oklahoma to 37-20 heading into next week’s NCAA Tournament, continuing their run as one of the hottest teams in college baseball

The Sooners now will await their fate on Monday’s selection show, where their regional designation and schedule will be revealed.

While we don’t yet know Oklahoma’s opponents, we know OU will not be hosting a regional and playing on the road next week as the 16 host teams were previously revealed earlier Sunday evening.