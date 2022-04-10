Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Lose Heartbreaker to No. 4 Oklahoma State

OU held a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning, but let the Cowboys strike for five runs in the final three innings to steal the victory.

Another wild edition of the Bedlam series.

After a thrilling win on Friday night to open a three-game weekend set against Bedlam rival and No. 4-ranked Oklahoma State, Oklahoma got back to it on Saturday night against the Pokes at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

Just like the first two meetings between the two rivals, the matchup featured plenty of drama — but it was the Cowboys this time finding a way to escape with the win by a final score of 8-7.

The Cowboys scored the winning run on a walk-off wild pitch.

Getting the start for Oklahoma was right-hander David Sandlin, who overcame some big early struggles to put together a decent outing, all things considered.

The juco transfer battled through four innings, allowing three runs and ending his night with a no-decision.

Oklahoma State second baseman Roc Riggio ripped a solo homer in the first and a two-run double in the second to have the Cowboys sitting pretty early with a 3-0 lead.

But, as is becoming expected with this Sooners bunch, OU didn’t panic.

Oklahoma quickly erased the three-run hole in the third inning with Tanner Tredaway driving in two runs on a single to left field, followed by Jimmy Crooks tying the game up with an RBI knock of his own.

The score remained tied at 3-3 into the fifth, when it appeared that Oklahoma State was primed to retake the lead with runners on first and second and no outs.

But, Carson Atwood came out of the bullpen and managed to escape the jam and keep the game tied. The feat was then replicated by Carter Campbell just one inning later.

Once again, the Pokes got runners to first and second with nobody out, prompting Skip Johnson to go to Campbell. He then retired the next three batters in succession to send the game to the seventh still knotted at 3-3.

That’s is when the Sooners bats came back to life, striking for a big four-run inning with Wallace Clark scoring on an error, Jackson Nickalus scoring on a fielder’s choice, Tredaway adding a run on a sacrifice fly and Crooks driving in another with a single.

Suddenly, OU held a commanding 7-3 lead. But, it wouldn't hold.

Oklahoma State immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning, getting one run back on a solo home run by third baseman Nolan McLean, a titanic blast beyond the center field wall that OSU measured at 471 feet.

The Pokes then made up the rest of the deficit in the eighth with a run coming across on an RBI double followed by Riggio pounding his second home run of the night — this one a two-run blast to tie the game at 7-7.

After Oklahoma came up empty in the top of the ninth, the Cowboys came to the plate needing just one run to get their first Bedlam win of the year.

Shortstop Marcus Brown led off the frame with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Brown then took third on a rocket single by Jaxson Crull, putting himself in position to score the winning run on a wild pitch by OU reliever Trevin Michael.

The loss drops the Sooners to 18-11 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play. OSU improved to 22-9 and 6-2.

The rubber match, and fourth iteration of the Bedlam series this season, will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at O'Brate Stadium.