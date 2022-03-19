Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll New Orleans

OU bounced back from Friday's disappointing loss with a 13-run offensive explosion to cruise to the easy win over the Pioneers.

Back on track.

After having their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, Oklahoma returned to action on Saturday afternoon in the middle contest of their three-game set with New Orleans at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

This time, OU would be on the winning side of things comfortably knocking off the Pioneers 13-8.

Getting the start for the Sooners on the mound was right-hander David Sandlin who had his up and down season continue with an uneven outing.

Sandlin would only work into the fifth allowing five runs and seven hits with just two strikeouts.

Thankfully for Sandlin and Oklahoma, though, those runs came when the Sooners already had a hefty lead thanks to a fast start at the plate.

OU struck for four runs in the first inning on a Diego Muniz groundout, a Tanner Tredaway two-run single and a run-scoring knock by Trent Brown.

First baseman Blake Robertson tacked on an RBI knock the following inning to have Oklahoma leading 5-0 through just two innings.

The Sooners then doubled that lead in the third with RBIs from five different OU hitters: Peyton Graham, Robertson, Muniz, Jimmy Crooks and Tredaway.

The Pioneers climbed back into the game two innings later, slicing the 10-run deficit in half in the fifth striking for five runs off of Sandlin.

Max McGwire and Cade Horton then contributed RBI hits in the sixth with Crooks scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth to push the OU lead back out to 13-5.

The Pioneers continued to not go down easily though in the ninth, striking for three runs on a home run by catcher Miguel Useche.

But, right-handed reliever Griffin Miller would be able to finish the job from there to clamp down the 13-8 Oklahoma victory.

The win gets OU back to six games above .500 on the season at 12-6 with a chance to win the series with New Orleans tomorrow.

The series finale is set for 2 p.m. back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman on Sunday.