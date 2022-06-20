Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Silence Notre Dame, Move to 2-0 at College World Series

Cade Horton tossed another gem on the mound with the bats of Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway leading the way offensively.

OMAHA – One win away from playing for the title.

After taking down No. 5 Texas A&M in the opener on Friday, Oklahoma continued play in the College World Series on Sunday night against Notre Dame in a winner’s bracket collision.

Yet again, the Sooners found a way to finish on the right side of the scoreboard, knocking off the Fighting Irish 6-2 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Looking to continue his dominant stretch, right-hander Cade Horton earned the start for Oklahoma and would deliver on the mound once again.

The Norman native tossed six rock solid innings allowing just two runs and striking out a career-high 11 batters.

In a rare occurrence for both the Sooners and the 2022 CWS, the bats started things off slow on Sunday night.

It would take until the third inning to see the scoreboard light up - with a likely culprit doing the honors.

OU center fielder Tanner Tredaway continued his monster postseason with a one-out RBI single to put Oklahoma in front.

Freshman third baseman Wallace Clark followed him up two batters later with a run-scoring hit of his own to make it 2-0 Sooners through three.

After a bizarre fourth inning in which Oklahoma had two runners thrown at third base, the OU offense would add on more runs in the fifth.

With runners on first and third, Clark laid down a sacrifice bunt that was then promptly thrown away at first base allowing both runners to score and for Clark to get all the way around to third.

Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus then singled Clark home to extend the Sooners lead to 5-0 after five.

The sixth would see Horton make his lone mistake of the game, serving up a two-run home to UND catcher David LaManna to get them back in the game at 5-2.

But, as they have so many times throughout the season, Oklahoma quickly responded to get a run back.

Tredaway drove in the runner with a two-out RBI single to have OU leading by four runs heading into the late innings.

In the seventh, Skip Johnson made the bold move to go to right-handed senior Jaret Godman out of the bullpen in relief of Horton.

In his first appearance since May 21, before the start of the postseason, Godman worked a scoreless frame with two huge strikeouts after a one-out walk.

Needing six outs to complete the win, Johnson then turned to his best reliever in closer Trevin Michael.

After facing the minimum in the eighth, Michael would run into some traffic on the bases in the ninth.

With runners on first and second with no outs, the right-hander forced a grounder to third that Clark scooped up, stepped on the bag and fire to first for a huge double play.

Michael then struck out the final batter to end the game and seal the win.

The victory improves Oklahoma to 44-22 on the year and moves them to within one win of playing for a national title in the championship series.

The Sooners will now get some time to recuperate, as they get the next two days off before returning to action on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT against Tuesday’s Texas A&M/Notre Dame winner.