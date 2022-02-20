Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Suffer First Loss at Hands of Arizona

The Wildcats' unrelenting offense proved to be too much for Oklahoma as Arizona cruised to a 14-4 victory.

ARLINGTON, TX – After a successful opening day in which they blanked Auburn 3-0 to start the season on a winning note, Oklahoma got back to action on Saturday night with a collision against the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats on the second day of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma, things would not go as well in game two as the Sooners were blasted by a hot Wildcats lineup to a final score of 14-4.

Getting the ball for the second contest of the campaign was right-handed junior college transfer David Sandlin, who started strong before running into some trouble in the third.

The Wildcats’ bats, which had mustered just one baserunner in the first two innings, sent ten men to the plate to score five runs on two two-run triples and a sacrifice fly.

The Sooners, however, had a quick response for the sudden 5-0 hole plating two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-out, two run single by right fielder Trent Brown.

Sandlin bounced back in the bottom of the inning with a 1-2-3 frame including a pair of strikeouts before Oklahoma inched a tad closer in the fifth on a Tanner Tredaway sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-3.

But the momentum flipped back over to the Arizona dugout in the bottom of the frame with the Wildcats plating two more runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Tyler Casagrande and Blake Paugh to push the lead back out to 7-3.

Sandlin exited the inning after recording one out and allowing a single, meaning one of the two runs was charged to him with the other going to big right-hander Ben Abram who entered out of the bullpen to relieve him.

The score remained there into the seventh when Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham ripped a double into the left-center gap to get things started.

Blake Robertson then flew out to move Graham over to third before a Tredaway groundout to shortstop would be enough to bring Graham around and make it a 7-4 ballgame.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, it didn’t take Arizona long to get that run back as right fielder Tanner O’Tremba pounded a solo homer to left field to open up the bottom half and make the score 8-4.

The Wildcats were very far from done, as they tacked on another six runs in the seventh to turn the game into a laugher at 14-4.

From there, Arizona reliever Josh Randall finished things off recording the final six outs to secure the win.

The loss drops Oklahoma to 1-1 on the young season and puts some pressure on the Sooners to find a way to win in the weekend finale against Michigan on Sunday night.