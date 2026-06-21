Oklahoma CWS Notebook: Kyle Branch Proves to be Unlikely Hero in Game 1 Win

OMAHA, NE — Kyle Branch had yet to record a base hit at the College World Series when he entered the batter’s box in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

But that didn’t stop him from coming through in one of the biggest spots.

With two outs and runners on second and third in the top of the fourth, Branch belted a single up the middle to drive in Dasan Harris and Brendan Brock. Branch’s hit gave Oklahoma a two-run lead, and the Sooners only expanded on it as the game progressed, as they ultimately defeated UNC 9-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the CWS championship series.

Before that at-bat, Branch was 0-for-11 in Omaha. He entered the game with a .212 batting average on the season.

But none of that mattered by the time he reached base safely and got two runners across the plate.

“It was really huge for us at the time,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “It gave us momentum. I thought it was probably one of the biggest hits of all day long.”

Baserunning masterclass

In addition to the several timely hits that Oklahoma logged throughout the game, the Sooners’ baserunning helped them stay ahead.

Oklahoma ended the game with three stolen bases — from Branch, Jason Walk and Camden Johnson. Jaxon Willits was the only Sooner caught stealing, and the Tar Heels didn’t steal a base all game.

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The exceptional baserunning added pressure on UNC’s pitchers, and the Sooners took advantage of that. Oklahoma went 7-of-20 (.350) with runners on and 5-of-15 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

“It puts more pressure on them to try to make pitches,” Johnson said. “It got us in scoring position. It was really big … it kept the momentum.”

The approach to Game 2

The Sooners have a quick turnaround for Sunday’s Game 2 when they can clinch their first national championship since 1994.

The second game between OU and UNC is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma has won nine games in a row, dating back to the Atlanta Regional. The Sooners took down No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Kansas en route to the championship series, and now they’re one win away from the finish line against No. 5 UNC.

According to Johnson, nothing about the team’s preparation for Game 2 will change.

“Prayer, number one,” Johnson said. “Number two, they stick with their routines. Number three, our chief of staff (Ryan Gaines) and our deputy director (Greg Tipton) are really good at setting schedules to keep them in those routines.

“It's not just me; it's a team that's put together. I'm really thankful to have these people around me because they make me look good. I'm just an old baseball coach.”