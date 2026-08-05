Oklahoma Adds Enhanced Pregame Tailgate Options for 2026 Football Season

In the SEC, tailgating just means more.

Oklahoma will open its third football season as a member of the Southeastern Conference by continuing to build out its on-campus tailgate options for Sooner Nation, according to a Wednesday press release.

The success of last year's efforts, when OU opened the North Oval for tailgating, will be enhanced this year as the school offers a new turnkey tailgating option at Boyd Lawn this fall.

"The response to opening the North Oval for public tailgating last season exceeded our expectations," OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. "Sooner Nation embraced the opportunity to gather on one of the most iconic places on campus, creating an incredible gameday atmosphere. As we continue to enhance the fan experience, we're excited to add a new turnkey tailgating option at Boyd Lawn while preserving the North Oval as a free tradition that every fan can enjoy."

The North Oval remains open and free in 2026, and once again serves as the centerpiece of OU gameday festivities. Fans can utilize the North Oval on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to keep bringing their own tents, chairs and tailgating equipment for the pregame bonanza that transforms one of the most iconic gathering spots on campus.

New this season, fans looking for a hassle-free experience can reserve professionally managed turnkey tailgating packages at nearby Boyd Lawn, located at the corner of Boyd St. and Asp Ave. in front of the Jones Family Welcome Center and Carpenter Hall, through REVELXP, the exclusive reserved tailgate provider for the University of Oklahoma.

The premium experience offers fully furnished tailgating setups, allowing groups to simply arrive and enjoy gameday without the work of setup or teardown. They handle the logistics — tent setup, breakdown, and optional food and beverage add-ons — so guests can enjoy the Sooner pregame experience without the hassle.

The North Oval will once again feature a variety of gameday attractions throughout the season, including:

Performances from the Pride of Oklahoma

Marching Band & OU mascot appearances

Food trucks & giveaway

LED videoboard showing college football games from around the country for select games

Nearby indoor restrooms and dining inside the Oklahoma Memorial Union

Boomer Bash, OU's official alumni tailgate, will also return to the North Oval, further reinforcing the area as the heart of the University's pregame festivities.

Fans interested in learning more about free tailgating or reserving a turnkey tailgating package at Boyd Lawn can find additional information at .

OU Media Relations contributed to this report.