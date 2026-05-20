Oklahoma Goes One-and-Done in SEC Tournament With Loss to LSU

The Oklahoma Sooners more than likely had already punched their ticket to a regional appearance in the postseason.

But a strong performance in the SEC Tournament may have reignited their hopes at hosting a regional in Norman.

That did not come to pass, as the LSU Tigers outlasted and defeated the Sooners 6-2 behind steady hitting and a strong finish from their bullpen. Oklahoma appeared to fade as the game wore on into the early Wednesday morning hours.

Gavyn Jones got the nod to start but only went two innings — a theme for Oklahoma's first three pitchers in the game. There were ups and downs, but a few more mistakes than what Skip Johnson would prefer.

Oklahoma infielder Deiten Lachance, pitcher LJ Mercurius | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

On a 1-2 pitch and a runner on first, LaChance was inadvertently struck on the glove hand by LSU first baseman Seth Dardar’s backswing. Nick Wesloski earned the strike out and LaChance was able to return for the next pitch after shaking off some pain.

The rest of the inning was a masterclass of fielding from the Sooners.

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LaChance attempted to throw John Pearson out who took off to steal second. LaChance overshot second base by a few feet, causing Pearson to round second and head to third.

Jaxon Willits did his best CeeDee Lamb impression and caught the overthrown ball over his shoulder and flipped the ball back to second base. Pearson thought the ball was headed to center field and started for third, but Willits’ quick reaction let the Sooners tag him as he scrambled back.

Then Brenden Brock retied the Tigers with a full sprint into foul territory in the corner with a full extension slide to grab the third out.

Oklahoma catcher Brendan Brock | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Dayton Tockey struck out swinging with Brock on second, but was able to reach first on a wild pitch. A poor throw to the catcher allowed Brock to take home and earn OU a 2-1 lead.

Oklahoma's defense took a dip in the fifth. LJ Mercurius came on and struggled initially, allowing a hit by pitch, single and a double in quick succession. A fielder's choice and poor throw to home plate scored another run for LSU who took a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, OU had a great chance to capture back momentum. It wasn't to be. With two outs and bases loaded, a fly out ended the inning.

With bases loaded in the top of the seventh and two outs, Nate Smithburg struck out the Tiger batter to keep the score at 4-2 in favor of LSU.

Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

A two-run shot in the eighth seemed to extinguish any hope of the Sooners coming back. At 6-2, OU had a few chances in their remaining two chances at bat but couldn't string together any momentum.

Oklahoma now awaits to hear their fate for the regionals.