Oklahoma Pitcher Kyson Witherspoon Selected in First Round of MLB Draft
After an exceptional two years at Oklahoma, pitcher Kyson Witherspoon heard his name called Sunday on the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Boston Red Sox selected Witherspoon with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.
Witherspoon began his college career at Northwest Florida State College, which competes at the junior college level in the NJCAA. There, he recorded a 3.10 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
He and his twin brother, Malachi Witherspoon, both transferred to OU from Northwest Florida State before the 2024 season.
In the Witherspoons' debut season in Norman, Kyson had a team-best 3.71 ERA, striking out 90 opposing hitters to just 40 walks. He helped the Sooners host a regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and earned a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
As a junior in 2025, he was even better.
Witherspoon earned first-team All-SEC honors, going 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 16 starts. He registered 124 strikeouts and only 23 walks, earning first-team All-American honors from Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. His 214 career strikeouts rank 18th in OU history.
Witherspoon is the first Sooner selected in the first round of the MLB Draft since the Chicago Cubs picked Cade Horton with the No. 7 pick in 2022 and only the 22nd Sooner ever to be taken in the first round. Horton made his MLB debut on May 10 and has compiled a 3-1 record and 3.71 ERA this year.
Four former OU players, all pitchers, have appeared in MLB games this year: Nathan Wiles (Atlanta Braves), Jake Irvin (Washington Nationals), Steven Okert (Houston Astros) and Horton. Texas Rangers pitcher and former Sooner Jon Gray is working his way back from injury and is reportedly expected to be back on the field after the All-Star Break.
The first three rounds of the MLB Draft conclude on Sunday before the remaining 17 rounds of the draft take place on Monday.