Oklahoma’s Recruiting, Retention Efforts Shining Through to End Calendar Year

On the field, Oklahoma had its best season since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2025.

The Sooners went 10-2 in the regular season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, losing to No. 9 Alabama in the first round.

OU has been similarly successful off the field throughout the calendar year.

Recruiting wins

The Sooners wrapped up their 2026 recruiting efforts on a heater.

OU ended the cycle with the No. 15 class in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. Per the recruiting outlet, seven of the Sooners’ pledges — edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, wide receivers Jayden Petit, Daniel Odom and Jahsiear Rogers and running back Jonathan Hatton — were graded as 4-star prospects.

The crop of talent coming in should give Sooner fans hope about new players who can make an immediate impact.

OU similarly signed seven 4-star players in its 2025 class, and several of them saw major roles in their true freshman seasons. Offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje were regular contributors on the line, running back Tory Blaylock and defensive back Courtland Guillory earned SEC All-Freshman honors and wide receiver Elijah Thomas was a staple on the Sooners’ punt and kickoff coverage units.

OU’s recent recruiting wins haven’t been limited to the 2026 class, though.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1, per 247Sports, with 11 commits. The Sooners are ahead of Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame, which hold spots Nos. 2 through 4.

The Sooners’ top two pledges in the 2027 class are home-grown offensive linemen Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett.

Penny, from Bixby, OK, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 28 player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Hackett is a Fort Gibson, OK native, and he is the No. 14 overall player in the composite rankings.

Per 247Sports, six of OU’s 11 commits are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

Strong retention

While an emphasis has rightfully been placed on the Sooners’ recruiting efforts, they’ve also excelled at retaining the talent from their previous high school classes.

So far, only one of the Sooners’ 18 signees from the 2025 class — safety Marcus Wimberly — has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

OU entered the 2025 season with 20 of their 28 enrollees from the Class of 2024 still with the program. In the more than a week since the season’s conclusion, only one more player from that class — offensive lineman Isaiah Autry-Dent — has announced his transfer intentions so far.

In the modern era of college football where rosters can look entirely different from season to season, keeping top talent on campus is paramount. And for the Sooners to keep some of their top players from the 2024 class — like running back Xavier Robinson and defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson — it means that OU coach Brent Venables and his staff have established a culture where players believe they can win.