Oklahoma Players Reel In Postseason Accolades

Shortstop Peyton Graham's unprecedented numbers give the Sooners a first-team All-American for the second year in a row.

After an historic season, Oklahoma baseball is now reaping the postseason rewards.

Shortstop Peyton Graham was named first-team All-America by three different organizations after helping lead the Sooners to 45 wins and a trip to the College World Series championship series.

Baseball America, D1Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association all named Graham to their first team, while the American Baseball Coaches Association named him second team and Collegiate Baseball tabbed him third team.

Peyton Graham John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Starting pitcher Jake Bennett received second-team All-America recognition from Baseball America and D1Baseball and third-team accolades from Perfect Game.

Jake Bennett John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Closer Trevin Michael earned second-team honors from D1Baseball and third-team from the NCBWA.

trevin

Trevin Michael John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Three Sooners received accolades on the All-Region teams from the coaches. Graham was named first team Central All-Region, while catcher Jimmy Crooks and outfielder Tanner Tredaway were accorded second-team honors.

Graham was also named the NCBWA District 6 Co-Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s top shortstop. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and was named Most Outstanding Player of this year’s Big 12 Championship.

A sophomore from Waxahachie, TX, Graham led OU with 20 home runs, four triples, 71 RBIs, 75 runs scored and 34 stolen bases. He hit .333 this season with 17 doubles. Graham became the first player in OU history with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Bennett was the Sooners' Friday night starter all season and went 10-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 19 starts. The sophomore from Bixby, OK, recorded 133 strikeouts (with just 22 walks) in 117 innings. He went at least 6 innings in 13 starts and allowed three runs or less 11 times.

Michael, a grad transfer from Lamar out of Piedmont, OK, led OU this year with a 2.89 ERA and recorded 10 saves. He struck out 95 and gave up just 20 walks in 71 2/3 innings and 32 appearances.

It’s the second year in a row OU has had a first-team All-American, as Tyler Hardman earned the honors in 2021. Graham is the Sooners’ seventh first-team All-American since 2000 season, joining Hardeman, Sheldon Neuse in 2016, Jon Gray in 2013, Matt Oberste in 2013, J.T. Wise in 2009 and Jeff Bajenaru in 2000.