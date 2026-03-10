Did Oklahoma Move up in Polls After Another Undefeated Weekend?

NORMAN — After another undefeated weekend where Oklahoma extended its winning streak to 13, the Sooners place in the polls remained unchanged.

Each of the teams ahead of them in the major polls also went undefeated, leaving OU No. 6 in the NFCA/Go Rout Coaches’ Poll.

The Sooners also remained No. 4 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 6 in the Softball America Poll.

Tennessee remained at No. 1 in the polls, staying undefeated with a sweep of LSU to open SEC play.

In the NFCA poll, the Vols are followed by Texas Tech (which received one first-place vote), Texas, Alabama and Florida before the Sooners pop up at No. 6.

Arkansas and UCLA swapped places, with the Bruins moving up to No. 7 while the Razorbacks dropped a spot after winning two of three against Georgia.

Florida State and Nebraska rounded out the top 10.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Mississippi State at No. 12, Georgia at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 16, LSU at No. 20 and South Carolina at No. 23.

Other Sooners’ opponents include Arizona remaining at No. 13, Oklahoma State moving down two spots to No. 21, and Arizona State dropping three spots to No. 25.

Auburn and Ole Miss received votes, as did Southeastern Louisiana, who the Sooners hosted March 1.

Oklahoma won two games each over Louisiana and Abilene Christian over the weekend, with all but one of those victories coming by run rule.

In the D1Softball poll, the Sooners remained behind top-ranked Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech and ahead of No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Arkansas. Nebraska, UCLA, Florida and Virginia Tech round out that top 10.

The Softball America Poll has the Sooners behind not only Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech, but Alabama and Arkansas.

Oklahoma (24-2) hosts Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a mid-week tuneup before opening SEC play against Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sooners will take on the Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday and Noon Sunday to close their opening weekend of conference play.

Oklahoma remains far and away the nation’s leader in home runs, with 103.

Second-place UCLA has 69, while Florida has 59.

The Sooners also lead the nation with a .456 batting average, 335 hits, a .546 on-base percentage, and a .951 slugging percentage.

Freshman catcher Kendall Wells’ 19 home runs lead the country as well, one ahead of UCLA’s Megan Grant.