Oklahoma Postpones Midweek Baseball Game Due to Weather

With severe storms possible on Tuesday evening, Oklahoma will play its midweek baseball game one day later.

The Sooners’ contest against UT-Arlington will be played at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Kimrey Family Stadium. The game was originally supposed to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This marks the second time in less than a week that weather has rearranged OU’s schedule. Oklahoma’s game against Santa Clara on Friday — Game 2 of what was scheduled to be a four-game series — was canceled due to the severe thunderstorms surrounding the Oklahoma City metro area.

Still, the Sooners and Broncos played three games against one another, and OU won all three of them. Oklahoma outscored Santa Clara 18-7 over the three contests.

UT-Arlington is 5-10 through the first few weeks of its 2026 season.

Though the Mavericks have a losing record, they won a midweek game against TCU and took one game out of three against Arkansas. Most recently, UTA won two games out of three in a home series against UL Monroe.

Oklahoma is 14-2 and ranked No. 9 in D1Baseball’s latest rankings, which were released on Monday.

The Sooners began the season 7-0, and that stretch included wins against Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma State at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington. OU then split a midweek series against Arizona State before taking two of three against Gonzaga. The Sooners went undefeated last week, winning a midweek game against Dallas Baptist before sweeping Santa Clara.

OU is one of six SEC teams ranked in D1Baseball’s top 10, along with Texas (No. 2), Mississippi State (3), Arkansas (5), Auburn (6) and Georgia (8). Five other squads from the conference — LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida — are ranked further down in the top 25.

Two days after the rescheduled midweek game against the Mavericks, Oklahoma will host No. 22 Texas A&M for its first SEC series.

The Aggies are 14-1, and their only loss came to No. 1 UCLA at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington. Texas A&M defeated Virginia Tech and Arizona State at the same midseason tournament, but each of the Aggies' other 12 games so far have come against low-to-mid-major programs.

The first game of the series between OU and A&M will be played Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.