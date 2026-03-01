Oklahoma Denied Sweep by Pesky Gonzaga Pitching

While Gonzaga has struggled to get going this season, they've stolen one game in their previous two series against Hawaii and Texas State. They kept that streak going by stealing one in Norman behind great pitching and quiet Sooner bats.

The No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners dropped the third game to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 7-1. The overall domination by the Sooners through two run-rule wins on Friday and Saturday by OU did not bleed over into Sunday

Slow offense coupled with a pesky lefty pitcher led to quick ends to OU at-bats.

Sooner hitters had problems with Gonzaga (3-6) starting pitcher Karsten Sweum. The lefty's changeup struck out four of Oklahoma's (10-2) first five at-bats, only giving up one hit.

Oklahoma infielder Drew Dickerson | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

OU had two runners at the corners with two down in the second. With little action at the plate throughout most of the contest, that situation lurked over the Sooners like the afternoon cloud cover.

With two outs, Gonzaga third baseman Mikey Bell got the scoring going with a two-run home run. It was only the seventh home run OU has given up this season—four came against Arizona State in game one of the two-game series.

After striking out five consecutive Oklahoma hitters and striking out another for the third out of the fourth inning, the Sooners still lived in a 2-0 hole. Sweum had five Ks, one walk and one hit, further frustrating OU players.

Sweum's dominant day extended to 12 consecutive retired Sooner hitters in the first five innings until Brenden Brock hit his second, and most timely, home run of the weekend to cut the Gonzaga lead at 2-1. Dayton LaChance's base hit became the first consecutive hits of the game for OU, but the visitors retired the inning shortly after.

At Gonzaga's next at-bat, a line drive hit just over second base appeared to be a routine base hit to regain momentum until Kyle Branch retreated to make a leaping catch for the second out of the inning. OU quickly ended the inning afterwards.

The freshman left-hander Cord Rager (2-1) got the start for the Sooners and quickly retired the Zags' first three batters, echoing the play of weekend starters Cameron Johnson and LJ Mecurius. Rager played well, but was not as dominant as his opponent. He finished with four strikeouts, giving up three hits before right-hander Kadyn Leon came on to relieve him in the sixth.

Things got scary for OU in the eighth when LHP Jason Boldin walked two and gave up a hit to get bases loaded. Skip Johnson made the change from to RHP Jackson Cleveland who earned the third out, allowing the Sooners to escape the inning still down 2-1.

With two outs, Brock rocketed another deep shot to left center, but left fielder Ryder Young made the clutch jumping catch into the wall.

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson (center) | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

The ninth inning buried OU for good.

With bases loaded and no outs for the Bulldogs in the ninth, Johnson again went to the bullpen to bring in LHP Gavyn Jones, who gave up a sacrifice fly on his first pitch. From there, the dam broke open with OU heading back to the plate down 7-1.

Oklahoma will host Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. before a weekend home series against visiting Santa Clara for a four-game series.